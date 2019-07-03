Atletico sign Felix from Benfica

Atletico did not immediately disclose financial details of the deal, but Benfica had said last week that they had received an offer of for 126 million euros ($142 million) from the Spanish club.

Portugal international Felix, 19, made his first-team debut for Benfica last season, helping the Lisbon side win the Portuguese league title by scoring 15 goals and providing seven assists in 21 starts.

