Aubameyang goals give Arsenal 3-2 win over Everton

Dominic Calvert-Lewin put Everton ahead in the first minute with an acrobatic volley after poor defending from David Luiz but the Gunners reacted well.

Young forward Eddie Nketiah, who started ahead of Alexandre Lacazette, levelled for Arsenal in the 27th minute and six minutes later Aubameyang put the home side ahead.

Brazilian Richarlison brought Everton back on level terms though just before the interval but Arsenal struck straight after the break with Aubameyang heading in a Nicolas Pepe cross.

(Reporting by Simon Evans Editing by Toby Davis)