Football

Aubameyang seeks help from Norris ahead of F1 esports debut

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be taking tips from McLaren's Lando Norris before the pair line up for a virtual Formula One grand prix around Monaco's street circuit on Sunday.

The half-distance race, with drivers competing from home on simulators, will be around a virtual version of the tight and twisty street circuit on the day the cancelled real grand prix would have happened.

Both the Formula One and Premier League seasons are on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Football

Women's Bundesliga to restart on May 29

AN HOUR AGO

Gabon international Aubemayang is the latest in a line of high-profile soccer players making guest appearances in the virtual race series on the official F1 2019 video game against real F1 drivers.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero took part in the previous virtual Spanish Grand Prix, along with Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo.

"You'd better be good, you'd better be fast," a laughing Norris told Aubameyang, who played for AS Monaco in 2010-11, in a video clip posted by McLaren on Twitter.

"It's a bit hard but I try to train every day," said the striker. "Some turns are really, really hard."

"Yeah, they chose the hardest track for you to join. Monaco is not easy at all," replied Norris, before Aubameyang requested some time for them to train together.

"To tell the truth, I'm free every day," said the Arsenal player. "I am training but then I have all day. The morning definitely I'm not there. But definitely I need some advice on the virtual thing...I need your help, bro."

Aubameyang, the Premier League's joint top goalscorer in 2018-19 and Arsenal's leading marksman this season, needs no help at least from Formula One's youngest British driver when it comes to his own day job.

Football

Portugal approves nine stadiums for league restart

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Spurs investigating Aurier for lockdown breach - report

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Women's Bundesliga to restart on May 29

AN HOUR AGO
Premier League

Kante misses Chelsea training due to safey concerns - report

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Portugal approves nine stadiums for league restart

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Spurs investigating Aurier for lockdown breach - report

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

‘Worried’ PSG set to move for Haaland this summer – Euro Papers

00:01:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Empty stadiums suck – so what is the solution?

00:04:36
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Why Borussia Dortmund DON’T want to win the Bundesliga

00:02:15
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Barca throw €111m at Lautaro… but Kane was their first choice – Euro Papers

00:01:29
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

'Always more difficult to face Djokovic than Federer' - Toni Nadal

YESTERDAY AT 15:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Barca throw €111m at Lautaro… but Kane was their first choice – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: Corretja reveals the secrets of Nadal's serve

18/05/2020 AT 13:13
Play Icon
Formula 1

Motor racing-F1 could push back rules package to 2023, says Red Bull boss

31/03/2020 AT 16:52
Liga

Frustrated Messi the difference as penalty sees off Sociedad

07/03/2020 AT 15:50
Australian Open

Big boys DO cry: Why women's sport will miss Andy Murray

11/01/2019 AT 11:02
Play Icon
Tennis

Sports Explainer: Nadal's secrets of spin with huge forehand

18/05/2020 AT 09:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

White: Even Hendry would tell you O’Sullivan is the greatest

19/04/2020 AT 11:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
China Championship

Mark Williams dispatches long-range red

27/09/2019 AT 11:24
Play Icon
Premier League

Maguire signs five-year Leicester City deal

09/09/2018 AT 10:20
DFL-Supercup

Bayern Munich thrash Eintracht Frankfurt to win DFL-Supercup

12/08/2018 AT 21:42
Premier League

Parker: Pogba has outgrown United because Mourinho can't manage him

24/07/2018 AT 10:15
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleSpurs investigating Aurier for lockdown breach - report
Next articlePortugal approves nine stadiums for league restart