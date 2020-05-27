Augsburg, Paderborn share points in relegation battle

AUGSBURG, Germany, May 27 (Reuters) - Augsburg and bottom club Paderborn played out a 0-0 draw in their Bundesliga relegation battle on Wednesday despite a string of good chances for both sides, with six games left in the season.

In Augsburg's 300th Bundesliga game, the hosts secured a valuable point that kept them 12th on 31 points but Paderborn, who hit the woodwork, remained anchored in last place on 19 despite a strong first half.

They are now without a win in their last nine league games.

The Bundesliga restarted 10 days ago after a break of more than two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with games played without supporters to reduce the risk of infection. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann Editing by Toby Davis)

