Augsburg's Finnbogason nets stoppage-time equaliser to shock Bayern

The hosts shocked Bayern with a goal after 28 seconds with Marco Richter volleying in from a Rani Khedira header.

Bayern forward Robert Lewandowski brought them level in the 14th minute, heading in a perfect Serge Gnabry cross for his 12th league goal. He has now scored in each of their eight league games to equal the record set by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang four years ago.

Gnabry, who also hit the post late in the first half, curled a superb left-footed low shot past Augsburg keeper Tomas Koubek in the 49th to give Bayern the lead.

Koubek repeatedly denied Kingsley Coman and Lewandowski before Finnbogason snatched the late equaliser.

Bayern remain in third place on 15 points, with leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach, on 16, playing Borussia Dortmund later on Saturday.