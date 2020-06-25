Australia and New Zealand named hosts for 2023 Women's World Cup

June 25 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand were handed the right to host the 2023 Women's World Cup soccer tournament after a vote by the FIFA Council on Thursday.

Their joint bid beat the rival bid from Colombia to host the tournament which is being expanded to 32 teams.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Ken Ferris)

