Football

Australia duty comes at a cost for Europe-based Socceroos: Leckie

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
32 minutes ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

SYDNEY, May 20 (Reuters) - Socceroos forward Mathew Leckie says European clubs "hate" their Australian players making the long trip home to represent their country and that international football can make life difficult for players.

Leckie, who is on the lookout for a new club for next season after being frozen out at Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin, said he loved playing for Australia but it did come at a cost.

"Most clubs hate when we have to travel for qualifiers or any games, because the travel is so far and obviously most of the time we're one of the last back," Leckie told the Fox Football podcast.

Football

Costa Rica becomes first Latin American league to resume

3 HOURS AGO

"Sometimes you feel like you come back and people aren't happy with you because you went away. I don't understand what they expect. For them, maybe it's not so important."

Leckie said sometimes clubs did not take international football in Asia seriously and then used the travel as a reason to sideline Australians.

"You could be leaving playing regularly and playing well and then come back and excuses come, 'you seem tired', they sort of create things that don't exist," he added.

"We played the first game of the season against Bayern Munich here and we drew 1-1, and then we had a camp for the national team and I think for the next game I didn't even sit on the bench because I came back on the Thursday."

The 29-year-old was a regular at Hertha in his first two seasons but has dropped down the pecking order after the club made some big-money signings, leaving him frustrated and looking for a way out.

"Just a change is what's needed," said Leckie, who has played 63 times for Australia and featured at two World Cups.

"Obviously I'll try to get a move in the summer, it's just finding out what's the best thing to do." (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)

Football

Brazilian football could restart in June - CBF

5 HOURS AGO
Football

La Liga to use video analysis if player tests positive for coronavirus

6 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

FC Seoul face punishment for placing sex dolls in the stands

5 MINUTES AGO
Football

Costa Rica becomes first Latin American league to resume

3 HOURS AGO
Football

Brazilian football could restart in June - CBF

5 HOURS AGO
Football

La Liga to use video analysis if player tests positive for coronavirus

6 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Bundesliga

Empty stadiums suck – so what is the solution?

00:04:36
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Why Borussia Dortmund DON’T want to win the Bundesliga

00:02:15
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Barca throw €111m at Lautaro… but Kane was their first choice – Euro Papers

00:01:29
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Leverkusen rout Bremen as Havertz hits brace

00:01:43
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Football

Barca throw €111m at Lautaro… but Kane was their first choice – Euro Papers

15 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: Corretja reveals the secrets of Nadal's serve

YESTERDAY AT 13:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Arsenal and Spurs ready to pounce as Brugge boss says star can leave - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:38
Play Icon
Formula 1

Motor racing-F1 could push back rules package to 2023, says Red Bull boss

31/03/2020 AT 16:52
Premier League

The Warm-Up: Expectation management consuming Tottenham

23/02/2020 AT 22:30
Cricket

De Kock leads South Africa fightback v England

26/12/2019 AT 10:22
Play Icon
Tennis

Sports Explainer: Nadal's secrets of spin with huge forehand

YESTERDAY AT 09:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Australian Open

Nadal on epic Australian Open matches - My Grand Slam Journey

YESTERDAY AT 06:43
Play Icon
Basketball

NBA Results

25/12/2019 AT 19:32
Play Icon
China Championship

Mark Williams dispatches long-range red

27/09/2019 AT 11:24
Play Icon
Eurosport

LEGAL NOTICE

16/06/2014 AT 14:37
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleCosta Rica becomes first Latin American league to resume
Next articleFC Seoul face punishment for placing sex dolls in the stands