Football

Australia midfielder Irvine leaves Hull City

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

MELBOURNE, June 17 (Reuters) - Australia midfielder Jackson Irvine has left Hull City after failing to agree a short-term deal with the English Championship (second tier) club.

Irvine, who joined Hull on a three-year deal in 2017 and was a member of Australia's 2018 World Cup squad, was among four players who declined to play the side's last nine games of the season, which resumes this weekend after a three-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The others were Eric Lichaj, Stephen Kingsley and Marcus Maddison, said the relegation-threatened club.

Football

Klopp urges Liverpool fans to avoid gathering at stadium

3 HOURS AGO

"It’s always a tough decision to let lads go who have helped the club on and off the field but all the decisions are made in the best interests of the football club," head coach Grant McCann said.

“Ultimately, at this stage of the season, we only want players that are fully committed to the club’s cause and our focus is firmly on working with the group that remains ahead of the last nine games."

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Editing by Peter Rutherford )

Football

Arteta wants 'role model' Luiz to extend Arsenal deal

4 HOURS AGO
Football

David Silva to see out season with Manchester City

8 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Rashford emerges as joint-favourite for British Sports Personality of 2020

7 MINUTES AGO
Football

Klopp urges Liverpool fans to avoid gathering at stadium

3 HOURS AGO
Football

Arteta wants 'role model' Luiz to extend Arsenal deal

4 HOURS AGO
Football

David Silva to see out season with Manchester City

8 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

‘What on earth is going on?’ – Rashford campaign highlights major issues

00:01:52
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

00:01:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Football "has to use its power" to help spread BLM message - Wilder

00:00:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Mikel Arteta 'pretty positive' Aubameyang will sign a new Arsenal contract

00:00:51
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

19 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

14/06/2020 AT 21:47
Play Icon
Premier League

Aguero scores on 300th City appearance in dismantling of Cardiff

22/09/2018 AT 15:14
Football

Coutinho on bench for Liverpool's match with Sevilla after transfer saga

13/09/2017 AT 16:30
Champions League

Fellaini stars as United beat FC Basel on return to top table

12/09/2017 AT 17:07
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Incredible point at the Adria Tour as Thiem concludes with a tweener against Krajinovic

14/06/2020 AT 20:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

13/06/2020 AT 15:25
Play Icon
Tennis

Federer set to launch hardcourt campaign at Rogers Cup

01/08/2017 AT 23:04
Formula 1

Ocon will be ‘more careful’ battling Perez

01/08/2017 AT 14:34
Football

Spurs are on the way to Wembley... but they're carrying Chelsea on their coattails

27/03/2017 AT 09:04
View more

What's On

Previous articleKlopp urges Liverpool fans to avoid gathering at stadium
Next articleHalep 'highly unlikely' to play restricted U.S. Open