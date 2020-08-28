The 29-year-old made 32 appearances for the southcoast team last season after signing a 3-1/2-year deal in January, having initially joined on loan from Huddersfield Town.

"It’s a good move for all parties. We have a number of really good players in that position and therefore Aaron goes with our blessing," coach Graham Potter told the club website https://www.brightonandhovealbion.com/news/1788556/mooy-makes-china-move.

The move is subject to international clearance. (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Grant McCool)

