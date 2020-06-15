Australia's A-League to resume July 16 -FFA

MELBOURNE, June 16 (Reuters) - Australia's top flight A-League soccer competition will resume on July 16 after a four-month hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak, Football Federation Australia said on Tuesday.

Melbourne Victory will kick off the re-start against cross-town rivals Western United at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, with league leaders Sydney FC meeting third-placed Wellington Phoenix at Kogarah Park on the following day.

The rest of the fixtures have yet to be worked out and will be decided according to government restrictions on travel between Australia's states, the FFA said in a statement.

Football Granada earn late 2-2 draw at Betis in thriller 2 HOURS AGO

"Regardless of which option we ultimately take, Wellington Phoenix and Perth Glory FC understand that they will complete the remainder of their regular season matches in New South Wales," FFA's Head of Leagues Greg O'Rourke said.

The A-League was suspended in March with six rounds and the playoffs left to play.

The rebooted competition will wind up by Aug. 31. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Transfers Werner willing to miss Leipzig’s Champions League matches to join Chelsea – Paper Round 2 HOURS AGO