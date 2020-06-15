Football

Australia's A-League to resume July 16 -FFA

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
17 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

MELBOURNE, June 16 (Reuters) - Australia's top flight A-League soccer competition will resume on July 16 after a four-month hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak, Football Federation Australia said on Tuesday.

Melbourne Victory will kick off the re-start against cross-town rivals Western United at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, with league leaders Sydney FC meeting third-placed Wellington Phoenix at Kogarah Park on the following day.

The rest of the fixtures have yet to be worked out and will be decided according to government restrictions on travel between Australia's states, the FFA said in a statement.

Football

Granada earn late 2-2 draw at Betis in thriller

2 HOURS AGO

"Regardless of which option we ultimately take, Wellington Phoenix and Perth Glory FC understand that they will complete the remainder of their regular season matches in New South Wales," FFA's Head of Leagues Greg O'Rourke said.

The A-League was suspended in March with six rounds and the playoffs left to play.

The rebooted competition will wind up by Aug. 31. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Transfers

Werner willing to miss Leipzig’s Champions League matches to join Chelsea – Paper Round

2 HOURS AGO
Liga

Late Carlos own goal gives Levante 1-1 draw with Sevilla

4 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Granada earn late 2-2 draw at Betis in thriller

2 HOURS AGO
Transfers

Werner willing to miss Leipzig’s Champions League matches to join Chelsea – Paper Round

2 HOURS AGO
Liga

Late Carlos own goal gives Levante 1-1 draw with Sevilla

4 HOURS AGO
Champions League

Champions League 'Final Eight' set to be held in Lisbon - source

5 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

00:01:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

00:00:32
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Highlights: Bayern on brink of title after beating Gladbach

00:01:24
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Setien praises team effort after thrashing of Mallorca

00:01:08
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

13 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

YESTERDAY AT 21:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

YESTERDAY AT 18:03
Play Icon
Premier League

RESULT: Kevin De Bruyne should win PFA Player of the Year

30/03/2020 AT 15:29
Football

Coutinho on bench for Liverpool's match with Sevilla after transfer saga

13/09/2017 AT 16:30
Formula E

Di Grassi named CEO of Roborace series

13/09/2017 AT 12:01
Play Icon
Tennis

'He's really unique' - Berrettini lauds fellow Italian star Sinner

YESTERDAY AT 10:11
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

13/06/2020 AT 15:25
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Formula 1

Ocon will be ‘more careful’ battling Perez

01/08/2017 AT 14:34
Finland Rally

Toyota WRC rookie Lappi takes Finland lead

28/07/2017 AT 19:22
Premier League

Mourinho is ruining Pogba — he should be United's main creative force

14/06/2017 AT 09:51
View more

What's On

Previous articleGranada earn late 2-2 draw at Betis in thriller