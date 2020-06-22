Football

Australia striker Juric tests positive for COVID-19

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

SOFIA, June 22 (Reuters) - CSKA Sofia's Australian striker Tomi Juric has tested positive for COVID-19, the 31-times Bulgarian champions said in a statement late on Sunday.

The 28-year-old forward, who has played 41 times for his country, has been isolated. Other CSKA players and staff members have given negative results in testing for the coronavirus.

Juric, who joined CSKA in August after his contract with Swiss club Luzern expired, was in Australia's squad at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Two other players from Bulgaria’s top division were quarantined last month with suspected coronavirus infections. Bulgaria Under-21 coach Aleksandar Dimitrov tested positive for the virus last week. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Ed Osmond)

What's On

