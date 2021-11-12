Starting in January of next year, the Australian Open is to become the last of the four Grand Slam tournaments to showcase their two mens' semi-finals on the same calendar day with both women's last-four matches being brought forwards to accomodate local evening prime-time television viewing.

Up to this point, the Melbourne tournament had shown its women's semi-finals during the day of the tournament's second Thursday, with the men following on the same Thursday and Friday evenings.

And whilst moving forward with regards to gender equality and fair viewership within the female game of tennis, it also allows for there to be a fairness for the male semi-finalists, who, in the current climate, would expect at least one finalist to have more recuperation and preparation time than his opponent for the upcoming final, depending on who had played on the Thursday, and who had played on the Friday.

Beginning on January 17th, the Aussie Open will celebrate its centenary year since the inaugural women's tournament, and this move is one way of making those celebrations special.

Craig Tilley, tournament director, is quoted by Sky Sports to be "delighted to further showcase the women's game by scheduling the semi-finals in the prime-time TV spot of Thursday night."

He continued by pledging to do more to allow for even greater equality within the sport, saying: "... we recognise we can always do more as we continue to strike for equality, inclusion and diversity throughout the sport, both on and off the court."

