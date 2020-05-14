Football

Austria's Linz accused by rivals of breaking coronavirus rules

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

VIENNA, May 14 (Reuters) - Austrian league leaders LASK Linz have been accused by their rivals of holding training sessions which break coronavirus rules but have themselves complained that they have been victims of industrial espionage.

Eleven of the 12 teams in the Austrian Bundesliga, which is due to re-start in June, said they had been presented with "clear video material" that showed Linz had ignored guidelines which restrict training to small groups of players.

"These videos clearly show that the league leaders have disregarded the guidelines for small group training set by the ministry (of sports)," a joint statement from the other teams said on Thursday.

Football

Spurs' Kane to sponsor Leyton Orient's shirt next season

AN HOUR AGO

The clubs said they "dissociated ourselves from this behaviour and will continue to adhere strictly to the government's guidelines. The responsible and safe continuation of the Bundesliga competition remains a top priority".

Austria Vienna made their own statement.

"We are really very disappointed, because in the past few weeks we have done everything we could for the resumption of training and matches under an extreme commitment for the Bundesliga and for all the clubs," they said.

"Everything is then torpedoed with such fatal actions."

Champions Salzburg said they were "shocked and stunned" by the approach of the LASK.

"For many months we have been working so hard together.... Obviously, not all clubs and individuals are aware of this great responsibility," Salzburg added.

Linz managing director Andreas Protil told the APA news agency that two men had broken into the club's training ground overnight and installed video surveillance cameras, adding that the incident had been reported to the police.

"We are shocked that there are obviously third parties who are willing to break into our club premises with criminal energy in order to carry out industrial espionage," Protil said.

"The perpetrators were filmed and are now being investigated."

APA said the Bundesliga was investigating the incident.

The Austrian government allowed teams to begin training on April 20 under strict rules which restricted them to groups of six. Full training sessions will be permitted from Friday. (Rporting by Brian Homewood; additional reporting by Francois Murphy, editing by Ed Osmond)

Premier League

Government 'opening the door' for English football to return in June

2 HOURS AGO
Football

First coronavirus cases reported in Bulgarian league

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Spurs' Kane to sponsor Leyton Orient's shirt next season

AN HOUR AGO
Premier League

Government 'opening the door' for English football to return in June

2 HOURS AGO
Football

First coronavirus cases reported in Bulgarian league

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Klopp delivers Zoom surprise to Liverpool fans in isolation

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Spanish worry as Juventus target PSG ace - Euro Papers

00:01:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

See Barcelona's coronavirus protocol in action when Ter Stegen arrives for training

00:00:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Angelino: Why you should support Leipzig in the Bundesliga

00:00:42
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

'Time to get going again' - Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz on Bundesliga return

00:00:58
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Spanish worry as Juventus target PSG ace - Euro Papers

6 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Cash-strapped Barcelona target De Ligt with NBA style deal – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'My idol!' - Halep star-struck by Henin on Tennis Legends

12/05/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Athletics

World Athletics Championships in Eugene moved to 2022

08/04/2020 AT 12:25
Judo

Rabat Grand Prix in Morocco cancelled due to Corona virus outbreak

04/03/2020 AT 15:32
UEFA Nations League

Dramatic Van Dijk equaliser sends Netherlands through at France's expense

19/11/2018 AT 20:32
Play Icon
Boxing

'I'm back' - Mike Tyson teases possible comeback in viral workout video

12/05/2020 AT 09:25
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Giro Classics: Nibali reflecting on his winning finish in 2013

11/05/2020 AT 15:39
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

What actually happens when Tour de France cyclists needs a pee... - Story Time with Carlton Kirby

11/05/2020 AT 12:51
Play Icon
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

Keita Balde Diao blocked from Senegal duty after email gaffe

14/11/2018 AT 10:49
Premier League

Paper Round: United want £140m for Pogba, City eye De Ligt and Mahrez

19/04/2018 AT 21:59
Liga

Lionel Messi: Eto'o and Henry great, but Neymar and Suarez the best

01/06/2015 AT 13:01
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleGovernment 'opening the door' for English football to return in June
Next articleSpurs' Kane to sponsor Leyton Orient's shirt next season