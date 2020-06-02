Football

Austria Vienna lead relegation group as Austrian Bundesliga re-starts

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
44 minutes ago | Updated 41 minutes ago

June 2 (Reuters) - Austria Vienna beat Admira Moedling 1-0 in the Austrian Bundesliga's relegation group on Tuesday as the league resumed after a two-and-a-half month suspension amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Football resumed in Austria last Friday when Salzburg won the Austrian Cup and the league sprung back to life with three relegation group games played without spectators on Tuesday.

Midfielder Dominik Fitz scored the only goal in the 67th minute to put Austria Vienna on 15 points.

Football

WRAPUP 2-Soccer-FIFA adds voice to protests over Floyd's death

AN HOUR AGO

They lead second-placed Rheindorf Altach, who had also started the relegation group on 12 points, by two points after Altach drew 1-1 at Mattersburg.

St Poelten demolished WSG Tirol 5-0 courtesy of a Cory Burke hat-trick to move up to third on 11 points.

The team finishing first will qualify for the Europa League playoffs and the side ending up last will be relegated.

To get through the fixture schedule by the first week of July, matches will be held every three days.

There were still 10 rounds to play in the championship where the 12 teams have been split into two groups -- the championship group, consisting of teams who finished the regular season in the top six, and the relegation group, involving the bottom six teams. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)

Transfers

Ighalo wants to take United 'higher and higher'

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Ex-Bulgaria midfielder Balakov agrees terms to coach CSKA 1948

3 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

WRAPUP 2-Soccer-FIFA adds voice to protests over Floyd's death

AN HOUR AGO
Transfers

Ighalo wants to take United 'higher and higher'

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Ex-Bulgaria midfielder Balakov agrees terms to coach CSKA 1948

3 HOURS AGO
Football

Spain considering allowing soccer fans to return to matches

3 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

'How is breaking social distancing worse than racism?'

00:02:08
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

The sad advice Paul Parker received as a youngster

00:01:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Barcelona reach agreement with Lautaro Martinez – Euro Papers

00:01:29
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Sancho wears 'Justice for George Floyd' shirt

00:00:49
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Rashford 'got cold feet' during Barcelona talks - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 10:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Sancho hat-trick keeps Dortmund in title hunt

YESTERDAY AT 08:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

31/05/2020 AT 12:12
Play Icon
Rugby

French minister confirms postponement of France v Ireland Six Nations match

09/03/2020 AT 12:12
Premier League

Petr Cech set for second career in ice hockey

09/10/2019 AT 19:24
WRC

Citroen taking more risks on C3 for 2018

29/08/2017 AT 14:22
Play Icon
Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis cries after brutal loss to Graf in 1999

31/05/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis serves underarm TWICE against Graf

31/05/2020 AT 09:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

28/05/2020 AT 15:14
Play Icon
Premier League

The Warm-Up: Salah announced, England's serene progress

23/06/2017 AT 06:01
Football

Beckham: A big night for United, but an even bigger night for Manchester

25/05/2017 AT 07:53
Premier League

Paper Round: Mourinho thinks he has agreement with Man Utd

22/02/2016 AT 00:24
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleWRAPUP 2-Soccer-FIFA adds voice to protests over Floyd's death
Next articleMotor racing-No race cancellation even if driver has COVID, says F1 boss