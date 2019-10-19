LIVE

Sturm Graz - Red Bull Salzburg

Austrian Bundesliga - 19 October 2019

Austrian Bundesliga – Follow the Football match between Sturm Graz and Red Bull Salzburg live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 19 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Nestor El Maestro or Jesse Marsch? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Sturm Graz and Red Bull Salzburg? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Sturm Graz vs Red Bull Salzburg. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

