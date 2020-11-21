CASHPOINT SCR Altach - RZ Pellets WAC

Follow the Austrian Bundesliga live Football match between CASHPOINT SCR Altach and RZ Pellets WAC with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 21 November 2020.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Alex Pastoor or Ferdinand Feldhofer? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest CASHPOINT SCR Altach and RZ Pellets WAC news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for CASHPOINT SCR Altach and RZ Pellets WAC. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

