SKN St. Pölten - Austria Wien

Follow the Austrian Bundesliga live Football match between SKN St. Pölten and Austria Wien with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 28 February 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Robert Ibertsberger or Josef Hickersberger? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest SKN St. Pölten and Austria Wien news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for SKN St. Pölten and Austria Wien. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

