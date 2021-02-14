SV Ried - SKN St. Pölten

Follow the Austrian Bundesliga live Football match between SV Ried and SKN St. Pölten with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 14 February 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Miron Muslic or Robert Ibertsberger? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest SV Ried and SKN St. Pölten news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for SV Ried and SKN St. Pölten. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

