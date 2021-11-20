SV Guntamatic Ried
2nd Half
1
-
0
16:00
20/11/21
josko ARENA
TSV Hartberg
    Austrian Bundesliga • Regular
    • 2nd Half
    • SV Guntamatic Ried
    • ReinerMeisl
      76'
    • SatinChabbi
      72'
    • NiemannSchmerbock
      61'
    • StecErhardt
      54'
    • 1/2 Time
    • SV Guntamatic Ried
    • HorvatPaintsil
      45'
    • SonnleitnerSteinwender
      45'
    • 1st Half
    • SV Guntamatic Ried
    • Bajic
      34'
    • Satin
      22'
    avant-match

    SV Guntamatic Ried - TSV Hartberg

    Follow the Austrian Bundesliga live Football match between SV Guntamatic Ried and TSV Hartberg with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 20 November 2021.
    Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Christian Heinle or Kurt Russ? Find out by following our live matchcast.

    30
