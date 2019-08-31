Ayew breaks Palace home drought to see off 10-man Villa

Jordan Ayew scored the only goal of the game 17 minutes from time after Trezeguet was sent off.

But Villa were denied an equaliser in the final seconds when Henri Lansbury bundled the ball into the net but referee Kevin Friend disallowed the goal for an earlier dive by Jack Grealish, who was booked.

After two successive goalless draws, Palace looked in danger of further frustration until Ayew finally found a way to beat Tom Heaton on 73 minutes, getting on the end of a James McArthur cross to fire home.

Until that point there seemed no way past Villa's keeper, who twice tipped over free kicks from Luka Milivojevic either side of the break.

McArthur also flashed a shot over Heaton's bar as Palace demonstrated their familiar problems up front but the key moment came after the break when Trezeguet was dismissed for crashing into Wilfried Zaha.

Villa's task had been hard enough with 11 men but with 10 they looked permanently stretched and Ayew took full advantage on 73 minutes, turning inside from the left to fire a right-foot shot into the net.