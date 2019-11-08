AZ Alkmaar duo get first Netherlands call up

The AZ Alkmaar duo have been in good form both in the Europa league and the domestic championship and they come into the squad in the absence of Steven Bergwijn and Donyell Malen through injury.

Boadu, 18, has scored seven league goals in 11 starts for AZ while 20-year-old Stengs has five in the Europa League.

Both Bergwijn and Malen, who is top scorer in the Dutch league, suffered hamstring injuries playing for PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League.

The Dutch need only a point from next Saturday’s game in Belfast to ensure qualification in Group C.

They play Estonia in Amsterdam on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Jasper Cillessen (Valencia), Kenneth Vermeer (Feyenoord), Jeroen Zoet (PSV Eindhoven)

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Bournemouth), Daley Blind (Ajax Amsterdam), Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan), Denzel Dumfries (PSV Eindhoven), Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Joel Veltman (Ajax Amsterdam)

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Davy Propper (Brighton and Hove Albion), Kevin Strootman (Olympique Marseille), Donny van de Beek (Ajax Amsterdam), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) Forwards: Ryan Babel (Galatasaray), Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord Rotterdam), Myron Boadu (AZ Alkmaar), Luuk de Jong (Sevilla), Memphis Depay (Olympique Lyonnais), Quincy Promes (Ajax Amsterdam), Calvin Stengs (AZ Alkmaar), Wout Weghorst (VfL Wolfsburg). (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)