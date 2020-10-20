It brought to 13 the number of players infected by the virus, the club said in a statement http://www.az.nl/nl/nieuws/nieuwe-corona-besmettingen-bij-az.

"AZ has carefully followed the applicable procedures in recent months. The majority of the positively tested players show no ill effects," the club said.

"The match against Napoli will go ahead, according to UEFA, unless the local authorities prohibit it. AZ will travel to Italy with a 17-strong selection on Wednesday,” it added.

Last Friday, four players had tested positive but AZ’s Dutch league game against VVV Venlo went ahead on Saturday. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

