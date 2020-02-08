Bale back in Real squad for Osasuna, Hazard still out

Bale, Real's joint-record signing, last featured in the league in a 3-0 win over Getafe on Jan. 4 but missed the Spanish Super Cup due to illness and then hurt his ankle in the Copa del Rey victory at Unionistas de Salamanca.

He returned to training soon after but was discarded for last week's derby win over Atletico Madrid and Thursday's Copa del Rey quarter-final defeat by Real Sociedad.

But coach Zinedine Zidane said there was no problem between him and 30-year-old Wales international Bale, who has helped the club win four Champions League titles during his time in the Spanish capital but continues to divide the club's support.

"I have to make a squad list and sometimes he isn't in it but there's no problem, it's not a lack of respect," Zidane told a news conference ahead of the Osasuna game, before revealing his squad.

"We still count on him and he wants to fight for his place in the team. He hasn't been in the team recently but we still count on him, we know what he can give us."

Hazard, who Real also signed for 100 million euros ($109.43 million) when he joined in June, has been back in training for over two weeks after injuring his ankle against Paris St Germain on Nov. 26 but is still not in the squad after missing the Atletico game.

Real top the standings with a three-point lead over nearest challengers Barcelona but will be looking for a response after losing 4-3 at home to Sociedad to exit the Copa del Rey, which was their first defeat in any competition since October.

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro also returns to the squad for the visit to Osasuna after missing the Real Sociedad defeat with a knock, as do winger Lucas Vazquez and defender Dani Carvajal.

