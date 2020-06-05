Football

Bale could finish career at Real Madrid, says agent

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

June 5 (Reuters) - Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale does not want to return to the Premier League at the moment and could finish his career at the Spanish club, the Welshman's agent Jonathan Barnett has said.

Despite winning four Champions League titles with Real, Bale divides opinion due to a perceived lack of commitment and a poor injury record. He seemed set for a move to Chinese club Jiangsu Suning last year before the deal fell through.

"He has a very nice lifestyle. I don't see why he doesn't see his career out at Madrid probably," Barnett told the BBC.

Football

Benfica bus stoned after first game back, two players injured

5 HOURS AGO

"... To come back and play (in the Premier League) would be unbelievable -- a big thing. I don't think he wants to do that at the moment. He's quite happy to play at Real."

Real host Eibar on June 14 when La Liga resumes after a three-month pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

Transfers

Pogba tempted by United contract extension - Paper Round

5 HOURS AGO
Football

Atletico's Llorente spent lockdown watching repeats of Anfield win

5 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Benfica bus stoned after first game back, two players injured

5 HOURS AGO
Transfers

Pogba tempted by United contract extension - Paper Round

5 HOURS AGO
Football

Atletico's Llorente spent lockdown watching repeats of Anfield win

5 HOURS AGO
Football

Atalanta coach says controversy over Valencia trip 'offensive'

7 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

Real Madrid make Sancho their top transfer target – Euro Papers

00:01:24
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Joshua Kimmich – As players we should use our voice to make a difference

00:00:33
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Why exactly are Barca putting all their eggs in the Lautaro basket? - Euro Papers

00:01:33
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Muhammad Ali: The champion whose fast fists and personality transcended sports

00:01:09
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Why exactly are Barca putting all their eggs in the Lautaro basket? - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 13:44
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

How a practice match demolition showed Corretja that Kuerten was the real deal - Tennis Legends

02/06/2020 AT 17:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Rackets Down, Hands Up - Tennis stars join Frances Tiafoe in protest video

02/06/2020 AT 07:44
Play Icon
Premier League

Chelsea agree deal to sign Alvaro Morata

19/07/2017 AT 16:31
Tour de France

Blazin’ Saddles: Who will win the Tour de France?

17/07/2017 AT 13:30
Rome Masters

Zverev beats Isner to reach Rome final

20/05/2017 AT 15:39
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

31/05/2020 AT 12:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis cries after brutal loss to Graf in 1999

31/05/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Froome - 'Finestre felt my real personality coming out, I rose to the occasion'

28/05/2020 AT 15:19
Play Icon
Formula 1

Russian Grand Prix: Bottas brilliant, Ferrari firing, Hamilton humbled

30/04/2017 AT 16:39
Cycling

Blazin' Saddles: 12 scenarios for 2017 Milan-San Remo

16/03/2017 AT 18:15
Paris Masters

Andy Murray is among the five greatest tennis players of all time

03/11/2016 AT 18:35
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleBenfica bus stoned after first game back, two players injured
Next articleLanda goes 4 it in ERC Junior