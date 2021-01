Football

Bale? No talks about extending loan spell, says Jose Mourinho

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho spoke on Friday ahead of their English Premier League game against Sheffield United. Reports emerged suggesting Spurs already decided they will not look to keep Gareth Bale further on loan next season, as he played just 45 minutes in the Premier League since 8th November.

4 hours ago