Bale had been nursing a knee injury since his return to Spurs last month on a season-loan loan from Real Madrid but has got up to speed in recent weeks.
Mourinho confirmed Bale would start the Group J match and was confident the Wales international is ready to deliver.
"Bale is playing and we all have not just a feeling but the data to show that Bale is arriving," Mourinho told reporters.
"He's been quite a great example for everybody. A big guy like him travelled to Burnley, stayed on the bench for 90 minutes, didn't play one minute.
"His behaviour as a team guy is incredible. We can see already Gareth at a good level and hopefully he can fly because he's working very hard."