Bale had been nursing a knee injury since his return to Spurs last month on a season-loan loan from Real Madrid but has got up to speed in recent weeks.

Mourinho confirmed Bale would start the Group J match and was confident the Wales international is ready to deliver.

Football Lampard to discuss penalty duties after Jorginho miss AN HOUR AGO

"Bale is playing and we all have not just a feeling but the data to show that Bale is arriving," Mourinho told reporters.

"He's been quite a great example for everybody. A big guy like him travelled to Burnley, stayed on the bench for 90 minutes, didn't play one minute.

"His behaviour as a team guy is incredible. We can see already Gareth at a good level and hopefully he can fly because he's working very hard." (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

Football Man United full back Telles tests positive for COVID-19 2 HOURS AGO