Bale will not leave Real on loan, says his agent

The 30-year-old is out of favour with Real and manager Zinedine Zidane has said the club are "working on his departure".

"There will be no makeshift deals to get him out of the club," agent Jonathan Barnett told Sky Sports television on Tuesday.

"Gareth is one of the best players on the planet. I can guarantee you he will not be going on loan to any club." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)