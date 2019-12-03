Messi picked up a sixth Ballon d’Or in Paris on Monday night as Ronaldo – who finished third – remained in Italy to receive the 2018-19 Serie A Player of the Year award in Milan.

It means Messi moves one ahead of Ronaldo in terms of Ballon d’Ors won, but Mendes said his client remains the greatest ever player.

“Cristiano is the best player in history, and you know it!” Mendes told reporters at the Gran Gala del Calcio.

Ronaldo's Juventus team-mate Giorgio Chiellini added that the Portuguese should have won his sixth Ballon d’Or last year when Luka Modric claimed the prize.

“Ronaldo was really robbed of the Ballon d'Or last season, when Real Madrid decided to make sure he couldn't win it and that was really weird,” Chiellini told Sky Sport Italia.

" This season, it was more balanced. With all due respect, Modric even in his best season of his career didn't deserve it. That was a signal from Real Madrid, as they wanted to stop Ronaldo winning it. "

“He won the Champions League, but by that logic, (Liverpool defender Virgil) Van Dijk should've won it this year, or last year (Antoine) Griezmann, (Paul) Pogba or (Kylian) Mbappe for doing extraordinary things at the World Cup. Modric made no sense.”