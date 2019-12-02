MONDAY'S STORIES

TOP HEADLINES

11:10 - Roll of honour

Let's take a quick (bullet point assisted) trip down memory lane and revisit the winners of the last 10 Ballon d'Ors. Spot the odd one out...

2018: Luka Modric

2017: Cristiano Ronaldo

2016: Cristiano Ronaldo

2015: Lionel Messi

2014: Cristiano Ronaldo

2013: Cristiano Ronaldo

2012: Lionel Messi

2011: Lionel Messi

2010: Lionel Messi

2009: Lionel Messi

11:05 - 'There are no losers'

Virgil van Dijk is already pre-empting defeat in tonight's ceremony by insisting there will be "no losers". As we all know, winning isn't everything... it's the only thing, so we're afraid that you're wrong on this occasion, big Virg.

"I am very proud to be in that bracket, to be in there for the way I performed with the team last year and also with the country," he said. "It is just something to be proud of because not a lot of players go there and are up for these kind of things.

"There's going to be a winner but there are no losers. We will see what happens."

10:40 - Watford close to new manager

Watford are expected to announce their new manager on Monday after binning Quique Sanchez Flores. Chris Hughton and Paul Clement are thought to be the two men in the frame for the Vicarage Road hotseat, while Alan Curbishley is still available.

10:20 - Results 'leaked'

It's probably just a teenager on Microsoft Paint, but we love a good conspiracy and many people are claiming the Ballon d'Or results have already been leaked. Given four Liverpool players are in the top six, we're not convinced.

Also, where's Raheem Sterling?! Disgusting if true...

10:00 - Flirty Brendan

He’s second in the Premier League, overseeing a club packed with young talent. And yet Brendan Rodgers is inexplicably refusing to rule out a move to Arsenal, instead using his post-match press conference to reveal his contract has a release clause.

Come on... what are you doing, Brendan?! Arsenal are a shambles.

Video - Rodgers: There will be 10 names for Arsenal job, but I'm happy at Leicester 00:46

9:25 - Latest Ballon d'Or odds

Raheem Sterling at 100-1 is GREAT value*.

Lionel Messi: 1/12

Virgil van Dijk: 6/1

Cristiano Ronaldo: 33/1

Sadio Mane: 100/1

Alisson Becker: 100/1

Robert Lewandoswki: 100/1

Raheem Sterling: 100/1

Please don't lump a fiver on Raheem Sterling, then bill Eurosport when it all goes wrong. Remember: Messi has already won, apparently.

9:00 - Big Virg?

Of course, it's not just Messi in the hunt for the Ballon d'Or. Liverpool supremo Virgil van Dijk is also hoping to scoop football's most coveted individual prize - and his team-mate James Milner is backing him.

8:30 - Happy Ballon d'or Day!

What a time to be alive. Welcome to our rolling LIVE coverage from the world of football as we look ahead to this evening's Ballon d'Or announcement. Who's it going to be? We have no* idea!

*Actually we do. Lionel Messi, 100%.