Eurosport will show live coverage of the 2021 Ballon d’Or ceremony as Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski battle for the men’s award.

Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain star Messi and Bayern Munich and Poland striker Lewandowski are the front-runners to win the men’s Ballon d’Or. Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas and Chelsea’s Sam Kerr are the main contenders for the women’s award.

The gala event will be held on Monday, November 29, with players arriving on the red carpet in Paris from 5.50pm GMT.

Live coverage of the ceremony runs from 7.30pm to 9pm GMT.

As well as the two main Ballon d’Or awards, the Kopa Trophy will also be presented to the best player under the age of 21 and the Yachine Trophy will go to the best goalkeeper.

You can watch a free livestream of the 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app on Monday night. Join us from 19:30-21:00 GMT as the best male and female players on the planet are crowned in Paris (stream available to UK users only)



