The Ballon d'Or ceremony starts at 19:30 GMT and UK users can watch a free live stream all the way until 21:00 as the best players in the world are crowned at the Theatre du Chatelet, in Paris.

The countdown will begin this afternoon though, as we start to learn the identities of those players, male and female, who finished in position 30 and above.

08:05 - It's Ballon d'Or time!

Today is a significant one in the football world as the 2021 men's and women's Ballon d'Or winners are to be revealed in Paris this evening.

Keep it here for all the latest news, rumours and gossip ahead of the prestigious ceremony.

WHO IS NOMINATED FOR THE MEN’S 2021 BALLON D’OR?

Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain)

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Jorginho (Chelsea)

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)

Simon Kjaer (AC Milan)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea)

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)

Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)

Pedri (Barcelona)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid)

WHO IS NOMINATED FOR THE WOMEN’S 2021 BALLON D’OR?

Kadidiatou Diani (PSG)

Fran Kirby (Chelsea)

Jennifer Hermoso (Barcelona)

Christiane Endler (Lyon)

Christine Sinclair (Thorns FC)

Ashley Lawrence (PSG)

Irene Paredes (PSG, Barcelona)

Jessie Fleming (Chelsea)

Lieke Martens (Barcelona)

Sandra Panos (Barcelona)

Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal)

Ellen White (Manchester City)

Pernille Harder (Chelsea)

Sam Mewis (North Carolina Courage)

Wendie Renard (Lyon)

Marie-Antoinette Katoto (PSG)

Stina Blackstenius (Hacken)

Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea)

Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)



