Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has revealed that not being nominated for the Ballon d’Or award in 2020 still affects him but has made him a ‘better person'.

Mendy was a vital part of Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea side who went on to win the Champions League in 2020, beating Real Madrid and Manchester City along the way.

Mendy felt that he should have at least been on the list of nominations, instead PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnaruma was nominated after his displays for Italy in the Euros.

Mendy said: “There have been some incredible moments and there have been some moments that have been more difficult.

“After the Ballon d’Or, I think that even if you try to rise above it, unconsciously you are still affected by it. But also it was something new for me.

“You learn from every challenge and I’ve learned how to deal with it. These are things that I've experienced which have made me a better person even if at the time it does affect us.”

Mendy has endured a spectacular rise in football after being unemployed earlier in his career, he has then gone on to win the African Cup of Nations with Senegal and win the Club World Cup with Chelsea.

Mendy has revealed how he continues to focus on the special moments in his career so far, rather than concentrate on the missed opportunities such as the Ballon d’Or snub.

He explained: “I’ve also experienced some absolutely joyous moments with AFCON and the Champions League, the Super Cup, winning trophies when you win them, it becomes an addiction when you live your life in competition you want to be in the final to win.

“I’ve been lucky enough to experience that at club level and with my national team who won for the first time in our history. So it’s a mix of a lot of emotions but enormously positive ones which brings huge amounts of pride to my family. And I’m really proud to see them so happy.

“For my neighbourhood Caucriauville and for my town Le Havre, these are a really big deal and in Le Havre we have a big Senegalese community. So all of them were dancing in the streets, changing my name. I’ve seen some videos, it’s crazy stuff! My reality is what every footballer dreams of.”

Mendy experienced a frustrating campaign with Chelsea in the 2021-2022 season. As they failed to challenge Manchester City or Liverpool for the Premier League title, plus two domestic final defeats to Liverpool must have rubbed salt in the wounds.

However, with the new owner of Todd Boehly in place and the sense of confusion being taken away due to the position of former owner Roman Abramovich, Mendy will be looking to add more titles to his name.

