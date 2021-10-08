16:40 - Bellingham on Kopa Trophy shortlist!

Bellingham, Greenwood and Saka on Kopta Trophy shortlist! The nominees for the 2021 Kopa Trophy (awarded to the best player under the age of 21) have been announced!

Jude Bellingham, Mason Greenwood and Bukayo Saka are all on there as is Jeremy Doku, Ryan Gravenburch, Nuno Mendes Jamal Musiala, Pedri, Gio Reyna and Florian Wirtz.

16:25 - Full Women's Ballon d'Or shortlist!

We have the names! The full shortlist for the 2021 Women's Ballon d'Or has now been released. Here it is...

Stina Blackstenius, Kadidiatou Diani, Christiane Endler, Magdalena Eriksonn, Jessie Fleming, Pernille Harder, Jennifer Hermoso, Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Sam Kerr, Fran Kirby, Ashley Lawrence, Lieke Martens, Samantha Mewis, Vivianne Miedema, Sandra Paños, Irene Paredes, Alexia Putellas, Wendie Renard, Christine Sinclair and Ellen White!

16:20 - Women's Ballon d'Or nominees!

Chelsea's Sam Kerr and Magdalena Eriksonn have been named in the first batch of nominees for the 2021 Women's Ballon d'Or. There is also a place on the shortlist for Stina Blackstenius, Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Alexia Putellas!

16:15 - Still waiting...

While we're waiting for the first names to be announced, let's run through some more of the candidates who could win the whole thing.

Robert Lewandowski likely would have won the 2020 Ballon d'Or award had it gone ahead, so might the Polish striker be seen as a frontrunner in 2021 too? N'Golo Kante also had a good year and you can never discount Cristiano Ronaldo!

16:00 - Here we go!

Are you sitting tightly? Good, because it's about to go down! Nothing gets the blood pumping like the staggered announcement of shortlisted candidates for an individual sporting award in a team sport!

15:55 - Defending champ!

Lionel Messi was the last player to get his hands on the Ballon d'Or back in 2019. A lot has changed since then - there's been a global pandemic that prevented football from being played for much of 2020, forcing France Football to cancel the Ballon d'Or for that year.

Also Messi no longer plays for Barcelona. You decide which was bigger news...

15:45 - Jorginho's year?

The bookmakers have Jorginho high in this year's odds to win the Ballon d'Or. The midfielder helped Chelsea win the Champions League last season, he was part of the Italy team that won Euro 2020 and has been in excellent form as the Blues have mounted a Premier League title challenge this season?

Might Jorginho be the player whose name is engraved on the most famous golden ball in football?

15:30 - Procedure!

France Football will start releasing the names of the 30 players shortlisted for this year's Ballon d'Or from 4pm (BST). Not all the names will be announced at once. Instead, there will be a series of announcements to make up the final shortlist of 30 names.

Who are we expecting to be on that list? Jorginho is a strong candidate, as is Robert Lewandowski. Will the usual suspects - Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - be on there too? All will be revealed!

15:20 - Welcome!

Good afternoon and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE coverage of today's announcement of the 30 candidates for this year's Ballon d'Or!

The great and good of world football will be recognised as the sport's most prestigious individual prize returns for 2021 after its cancellation for 2020 due to the global Covid-19 pandemic and the disruption it caused in the game.

