Robert Lewandowski won the striker of the year award at the 2021 Ballon d’Or ceremony before finishing second for the main men's prize behind Lionel Messi.

Lewandowksi was one of the favourites for the 2020 award before it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ahead of the 2021 main award, France Football issued a ‘best goalscorer’ award, which some may believe is an attempt to acknowledge the fact that the Polish striker missed out on recognition.

Lewandowski scored 41 goals last season, in the process breaking Gerd Muller’s record.

Speaking at the ceremony, the 33-year-old said: “Good evening ladies and gentleman, I have to say I am very proud, to get across the two years of the pandemic and for what the award means.

“Winning the medal, it’s nice to be here, I have to thank my teammates, my coach, and all the people who supported me.

“To all the people who work with me, I hope to be an even better player in the future. I thank my mother, my wife.

“This is the best thing, thank you.”

