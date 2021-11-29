Cristiano Ronaldo has hit out at France Football editor-in-chief Pascal Ferre over claims that his last ambition in football is to win more awards than Lionel Messi.

The Manchester United forward suggested that Ferre had confected the story in order to promote the awards that are taking place after 2020’s edition was suspended due to coronavirus.

In a translated post on his Instagram, he said: “Today's outcome explains why Pascal Ferré's statements last week, when he said that I confided in him that my only ambition was to finish my career with more Golden Balls than Lionel Messi.

“Pascal Ferré lied, he used my name to promote himself and to promote the publication he works for. It is unacceptable that the person responsible for awarding such a prestigious prize could lie in this way, in absolute disrespect for someone who has always respected France Football and the Ballon d'Or. And he lied again today, justifying my absence from the Gala with an alleged quarantine that has no reason to exist.

“I always want to congratulate those who win, within the sportsmanship and fair-play that have guided my career since the beginning, and I do it because I'm never against anyone. I always win for myself and for the clubs I represent, I win for myself and for those who love me. I don't win against anyone.

“The biggest ambition of my career is to win national and international titles for the clubs I represent and for the national team in my country. The biggest ambition of my career is to be a good example for all those who are or want to be professional footballers. The biggest ambition of my career is to leave my name written in golden letters in the history of world football.

“I will end by saying that my focus is already on Manchester United's next game and on everything that, together with my team-mates and our fans, we can still achieve this season. The rest? The rest is just the rest…👊🏽”

