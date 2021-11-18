Karim Benzema hopes he will win the Ballon d’Or when the awarded is handed out on November 29th.

Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho are just some of the frontrunners for world football’s most prestigious individual award, but the Real Madrid forward also has a good chance of winning the trophy for the first time in his career.

Last year he was the second highest scorer in La Liga. Benzema scored 30 goals for the club last season, his joint-highest haul, and has 293 goals for the side since his arrival in 2009.

The France international says he is happy to be in contention.

"The Ballon d’Or? We’ll see what happens... but I hope so,” he said after France's 2-0 win over Finland in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday.

"I’m happy to be involved, to feature and score in the games. I’m so happy and I hope this can continue. In any case, the World Cup should be one of our targets given the team we have.

"We have to prepare well to reach our goals and the World Cup is one of them, for sure."

Thierry Henry has backed his compatriot to pick up the award. Speaking to Journal du Dimache on Sunday, Henry explained his decision, saying: "Let's be realistic, I hope it can be him [Benzema] or N'Golo Kante."

Benzema's former manager Zinedine Zidane also backs the Real talisman to pick up the most prestigious individual award in professional football.

"We are talking about a player who deserves to win this Ballon d'Or," he told Telefoot.

"He's an incredible player, I had the great honour of coaching him. He associates easily with others. He knows how to do everything in the field. I hope he can be rewarded with this Ballon d'Or."

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal also gave his support to the 33-year-old.

He wrote on Twitter: "My admiration as a player, the commitment to sport and professionalism at his age. Good luck and my support for the 2021 golden ball, Benzema."

