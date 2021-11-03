Bruno Fernandes has accepted he will not win the Ballon d’Or despite his appreciation at being nominated for the award.

The Portugal international has been named on a 30-man shortlist for the award which also includes his Manchester United team-mates, Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo - who has lifted the award five times in his career.

He does not have high hopes for winning the award, but is pleased to have made it onto the shortlist.

"Of course, as a kid, you dream to be in the middle of the best," Fernandes told Manchester United's official website.

"For me, being nominated for the Ballon d'Or, even if I know I will not win it, makes me feel proud, and for everyone who has been on this long journey [with me]. I'm just really happy for that."

Fernandes has received the nomination for his wonderful start to life at Old Trafford as he boasts some excellent stats since his £56.7m switch from Liga Nos.

Since his move in 2020, he has scored 44 goals and provided 32 assists in 94 games across all competitions for the Manchester side.

The midfielder has also been awarded with the Premier League player of the month of award a staggering four times. This is his first ever nomination for the award, after the 2020 ceremony was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Similarly to last year, the favourites to win the award are Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi, who is already a six-time winner.

Lewandowski has scored 41 goals in this calendar year, while Messi triumphed with Argentina in the summer, lifting the Copa America trophy.

The Ballon d’Or winner is set be crowned at a gala event at the Chatelet Theatre in Paris on November 29. The event will also hand out the Kopa Trophy, given to the best men's player under 21, and the Yashin Trophy, handed to the best goalkeeper.

Fernandes is tipped with bookmakers to have an outside chance of winning the individual honour.

