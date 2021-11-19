Former Stoke City striker Michael Owen thinks that Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski deserves to win the 2021 Ballon d’Or.

The Polish international has not yet won the award despite an exceptional career spent mainly at Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, over the course of which he has won the Bundesliga and Champions League.

He is on the shortlist for the individual honour this year, and is one of the frontrunners alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Jorginho, Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante.

Football Now spoke to Owen about the award, with the former Liverpool man a 2001 winner of the Ballon d’Or during his time at Anfield. Owen is looking at the Pole as the deserving winner.

"It's very open this year,” he said. “Of course, Messi and Ronaldo over the last decade or so have dominated it. I would say Messi, out of the two of them, is probably ahead of the pair this season for the award, probably because of his exploits with Argentina and winning the trophy at an international level.

"I thought Lewandowski was so unfortunate not to win it in the COVID year when it was, it was obviously suspended or cancelled that year, and I would probably go with him. There are other candidates, don't get me wrong, Mo Salah's had a great season, although he's not won anything.

“Jorginho, on the other hand, for Chelsea, (has) won everything. But I'm not sure he's potentially good enough to win it ahead of players like Lewandowski, and so I'd probably go with him. He's won the Bundesliga again. His numbers are quite staggering. His goals in the last year. So I think I'd go for Lewandowski. It would be an absolute crime if he went through his career without winning. He's a stunning player."

