Since 1956, one footballer has been honoured with the Ballon d’Or each year with 64 players winning the prize.

From 1956 to 1994, the Ballon d'Or was solely given to footballers in Europe and the award was called the European Footballer of the Year.

Since 1995, non-European players at European clubs have been eligible for the prize, before it became global in 2007.

From Stanley Matthews to Lionel Messi, nearly all of football’s biggest names have won the Ballon d’Or.

Ballon d'Or winners

2011 - 2021

Year Player Team 2021 Lionel Messi Paris Saint-Germain 2020 Not Awarded 2019 Lionel Messi FC Barcelona 2018 Luka Modric Real Madrid 2017 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 2016 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 2015 Lionel Messi FC Barcelona 2014 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 2013 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 2012 Lionel Messi FC Barcelona 2011 Lionel Messi FC Barcelona

2001 - 2010

Year 2010 Lionel Messi FC Barcelona 2009 Lionel Messi FC Barcelona 2008 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 2007 Kaka AC Milan 2006 Fabio Cannavaro Real Madrid 2005 Ronaldinho FC Barcelona 2004 Andriy Shevchenko AC Milan 2003 Pavel Nedved Juventus FC 2002 Ronaldo Real Madrid 2001 Michael Owen Liverpool FC

1991 - 2000

Year 2000 Luis Figo Real Madrid 1999 Rivaldo FC Barcelona 1998 Zinedine Zidane Juventus FC 1997 Ronaldo Inter Milan 1996 Matthias Sammer Borussia Dortmund 1995 George Weah AC Milan 1994 Hristo Stoichkov FC Barcelona 1993 Roberto Baggio Juventus FC 1992 Marco van Basten AC Milan 1991 Jean-Pierre Papin Olympique Marseille

1981 - 1990

Year 1990 Lothar Matthaus Inter Milan 1989 Marco van Basten AC Milan 1988 Marco van Basten AC Milan 1987 Ruud Gullit AC Milan 1986 Igor Belanov Dynamo Kyiv 1985 Michel Platini Juventus FC 1984 Michel Platini Juventus FC 1983 Michel Platini Juventus FC 1982 Paolo Rossi Juventus FC 1981 Karl-Heinz Rummenigge Bayern Munich

1971 - 1980

Year 1980 Karl-Heinz Rummenigge Bayern Munich 1979 Kevin Keegan Hamburger SV 1978 Kevin Keegan Hamburger SV 1977 Allan Simonsen Borussia Monchengladbach 1976 Franz Beckenbauer Bayern Munich 1975 Oleg Blokhin Dynamo Kyiv 1974 Johan Cruyff FC Barcelona 1973 Johan Cruyff FC Barcelona 1972 Franz Beckenbauer Bayern Munich 1971 Johan Cruyff AFC Ajax

1961 - 1970

Year 1970 Gerd Muller Bayern Munich 1969 Gianni Rivera AC Milan 1968 George Best Manchester United 1967 Florian Albert Ferencv rosi TC 1966 Bobby Charlton Manchester United 1965 Eusebio SL Benfica 1964 Denis Law Manchester United 1963 Lev Yashin Dynamo Moscow 1962 Josef Masopust Dukla Prague 1961 Omar Sivori Juventus FC

1956 - 1960

Year 1960 Luiz Suarez FC Barcelona 1959 Alfredo Di Stefano Real Madrid 1958 Raymond Kopa Real Madrid 1957 Alfredo Di Stefano Real Madrid 1956 Stanley Matthews Blackpool FC

Who has won the most Ballon d’Or?

Only 10 players have won multiple Ballon d’Or awards with Messi at the top of the list with seven wins and Cristiano Ronaldo on five.

Both players have lifted the trophy on four consecutive occasions, winning 12 of the last 13 Ballon d’Or awards, with Real Madrid’s Luka Modric bringing their run of success to a brief end in 2018.

Player Ballon d'Or titles Years Lionel Messi 7 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021 Cristiano Ronaldo 5 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017 Michel Platini 3 1983, 1984, 1985 Johan Cruyff 3 1971, 1973, 1974 Marco van Basten 3 1988, 1989, 1992 Franz Beckenbauer 2 1972, 1976 Ronaldo 2 1997, 2002 Alfredo Di Stefano 2 1957, 1959 Kevin Keegan 2 1978, 1979 Karl-Heinz Rummenigge 2 1980, 1981

Ballon d’Or Feminin winners

The Ballon d’Or Feminin began in 2018 with three different winners from the three years it has taken place.

Ada Hegerberg was the first player to win the prize, before Megan Rapinoe won in 2019 for her part in leading the United States to World Cup glory.

Last year, Alexia Putellas won the Ballon d’Or Feminin and she is likely to become the first player to win back-to-back titles.

Year Player Team 2021 Alexia Putellas Barcelona 2020 Not Awarded 2019 Megan Rapinoe OL Reign 2018 Ada Hegerberg Lyon

