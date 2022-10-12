The Ballon d’Or is back with the 2022 ceremony for the most prestigious football award taking place this coming Monday in Paris.
Since 1956, one footballer has been honoured with the Ballon d’Or each year with 64 players winning the prize.
From 1956 to 1994, the Ballon d'Or was solely given to footballers in Europe and the award was called the European Footballer of the Year.
Since 1995, non-European players at European clubs have been eligible for the prize, before it became global in 2007.
On the men’s side there could be a new winner with Karim Benzema expected to win this year’s award.
From Stanley Matthews to Lionel Messi, nearly all of football’s biggest names have won the Ballon d’Or.

Ballon d'Or winners

2011 - 2021

YearPlayerTeam
2021Lionel MessiParis Saint-Germain
2020Not Awarded
2019Lionel MessiFC Barcelona
2018Luka ModricReal Madrid
2017Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid
2016Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid
2015Lionel MessiFC Barcelona
2014Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid
2013Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid
2012Lionel MessiFC Barcelona
2011Lionel MessiFC Barcelona

2001 - 2010

Year
2010Lionel MessiFC Barcelona
2009Lionel MessiFC Barcelona
2008Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United
2007KakaAC Milan
2006Fabio Cannavaro Real Madrid
2005Ronaldinho FC Barcelona
2004Andriy Shevchenko AC Milan
2003Pavel NedvedJuventus FC
2002RonaldoReal Madrid
2001Michael Owen Liverpool FC

1991 - 2000

Year
2000Luis FigoReal Madrid
1999Rivaldo FC Barcelona
1998Zinedine Zidane Juventus FC
1997RonaldoInter Milan
1996Matthias Sammer Borussia Dortmund
1995George Weah AC Milan
1994Hristo Stoichkov FC Barcelona
1993Roberto Baggio Juventus FC
1992Marco van Basten AC Milan
1991Jean-Pierre Papin Olympique Marseille

1981 - 1990

Year
1990Lothar Matthaus Inter Milan
1989Marco van Basten AC Milan
1988Marco van Basten AC Milan
1987Ruud Gullit AC Milan
1986Igor Belanov Dynamo Kyiv
1985Michel Platini Juventus FC
1984Michel Platini Juventus FC
1983Michel Platini Juventus FC
1982Paolo Rossi Juventus FC
1981Karl-Heinz Rummenigge Bayern Munich

1971 - 1980

Year
1980Karl-Heinz Rummenigge Bayern Munich
1979Kevin Keegan Hamburger SV
1978Kevin Keegan Hamburger SV
1977Allan Simonsen Borussia Monchengladbach
1976Franz Beckenbauer Bayern Munich
1975Oleg Blokhin Dynamo Kyiv
1974Johan Cruyff FC Barcelona
1973Johan Cruyff FC Barcelona
1972Franz Beckenbauer Bayern Munich
1971Johan Cruyff AFC Ajax

1961 - 1970

Year
1970Gerd Muller Bayern Munich
1969Gianni Rivera AC Milan
1968George Best Manchester United
1967Florian Albert Ferencv rosi TC
1966Bobby Charlton Manchester United
1965EusebioSL Benfica
1964Denis Law Manchester United
1963Lev Yashin Dynamo Moscow
1962Josef Masopust Dukla Prague
1961Omar Sivori Juventus FC

1956 - 1960

Year
1960Luiz SuarezFC Barcelona
1959Alfredo Di Stefano Real Madrid
1958Raymond Kopa Real Madrid
1957Alfredo Di Stefano Real Madrid
1956Stanley Matthews Blackpool FC

Who has won the most Ballon d’Or?

Only 10 players have won multiple Ballon d’Or awards with Messi at the top of the list with seven wins and Cristiano Ronaldo on five.
Both players have lifted the trophy on four consecutive occasions, winning 12 of the last 13 Ballon d’Or awards, with Real Madrid’s Luka Modric bringing their run of success to a brief end in 2018.
PlayerBallon d'Or titlesYears
Lionel Messi72009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021
Cristiano Ronaldo 52008, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017
Michel Platini 31983, 1984, 1985
Johan Cruyff 31971, 1973, 1974
Marco van Basten 31988, 1989, 1992
Franz Beckenbauer 21972, 1976
Ronaldo21997, 2002
Alfredo Di Stefano 21957, 1959
Kevin Keegan21978, 1979
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge21980, 1981

Ballon d’Or Feminin winners

The Ballon d’Or Feminin began in 2018 with three different winners from the three years it has taken place.
Ada Hegerberg was the first player to win the prize, before Megan Rapinoe won in 2019 for her part in leading the United States to World Cup glory.
Last year, Alexia Putellas won the Ballon d’Or Feminin and she is likely to become the first player to win back-to-back titles.
YearPlayerTeam
2021Alexia PutellasBarcelona
2020Not Awarded
2019Megan RapinoeOL Reign
2018Ada HegerbergLyon
