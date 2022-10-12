Real Madrid fans are already celebrating Karim Benzema’s expected Ballon d’Or victory as they displayed a tifo in the stands during their Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Benzema is the big favourite to win the Ballon d’Or, which takes place on Monday , after he led Real Madrid to a La Liga and Champions League double last season.

Ad

He registered a goal or assist every 89 minutes last season and scored 15 goals in 12 appearances in the Champions League, including hat-tricks against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

Ballon d'Or Benzema and Putellas backed by public to win Ballon d’Or A DAY AGO

In August, he became Real Madrid’s second-highest all-time goalscorer when he netted his 324th goal to surpass Raul.

Only Cristiano Ronaldo has more with 450 goals during his time with Los Blancos.

Ahead of Real Madrid’s match against Shakhtar in Warsaw , fans held a big tifo with Benzema holding the golden ball which is the trophy given for the Ballon d’Or winner.

Earlier in the week, L’Equipe held a public vote with 63.9 per cent of voters backing the Frenchman to win the prestigious award for the first time in his career.

Real Madrid were the first team to secure a qualify for the knockout stages after Antonio Rudiger scored in the 95th minute to take a point from their match with Shakhtar

Up next is El Clasico on Sunday at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Real Madrid and Barcelona tied on points at the top of the table ahead of the big one.

Ballon d'Or Ballon d’Or predictions: No De Bruyne or Haaland in our top five – this year, anyway 06/10/2022 AT 10:08