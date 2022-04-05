The 2022 Ballon d’or will be presented in October, with the prestigious award now being given to the best player over a season rather than a calendar year.

It is arguably the most eye-catching in a series of bold reforms to the award presented by France Football magazine, which will be contested among an even stronger list of nominees.

The overall winner for the prestigious honour will now be determined after journalists from L’Equipe and France Football have their say, alongside the selections from Ballon d’Or ambassador Didier Drogba.

In addition to the above, a much more streamlined voting system is set to be introduced that allows only representatives from the top 100 countries in the FIFA men’s rankings qualified to vote.

This year’s World Cup in Qatar will take place after the presentation of this year’s award, and the players’ exploits in that tournament will be judged for the following year.

But despite these fundamental changes, the usual suspects are set to battle it out once again to receive what is arguably the most respected individual award in world football. Here are five of the favourites to claim this year’s golden ball...

Mohamed Salah

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 12: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool at American Express Community Stadium on March 12, 2022 in Brighton, United King Image credit: Getty Images

Club: Liverpool

Liverpool Country: Egypt

Egypt Odds: 9-2

Liverpool’s ‘Egyptian King’ has proved his worth to Jurgen Klopp’s side time and time again with a series of stellar performances for a team still chasing an elusive quadruple.

His 28 goals in 37 appearances across all competitions this season have proven to be crucial, as he seeks to become the first African winner of the award since George Weah in 1995.

His record in the Champions League has been mightily impressive after netting eight goals in as many appearances, with Klopp’s men chasing a seventh triumph in the competition.

But despite a successful season at club level so far, Salah has suffered two major disappointments at international level.

Egypt were defeated in the Africa Cup of Nations Final by Senegal, while the same opponents denied the Pharaohs a place at this year’s World Cup with Salah missing a crucial spot-kick in the playoff penalty shootout.

Robert Lewandowski

Club: Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich Country: Poland

Poland Odds: 5-2

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) Image credit: Getty Images

The Polish goal machine just keeps on doing what he does best after netting an astonishing 45 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

Many eyebrows were raised when he was denied a first golden globe in last year’s event, despite winning FIFA’s Best Player award in each of the last two years.

Incredibly, he has managed to score 40-plus goals in seven consecutive years and this incredible consistency surely gives him a big chance of claiming the award for the first time.

The 33-year-old is on course to win a 10th Bundesliga title this season with Bayern nine points clear of Borussia Dortmund on the top of the table.

A second Champions League triumph would also add to his cause, and his 12 goals across eight appearances in the competition have been crucial in Bayern’s pursuit of a seventh European Cup.

Karim Benzema

Club: Real Madrid

Real Madrid Country: France

France Odds: 7-1

Karim Benzema Image credit: Getty Images

The Frenchman has been in fine form this season, with his 34 goals and 13 assists leading Real Madrid’s charge for domestic and European success.

His pièce de résistance in this season’s Champions League came in form of a hat-trick against Paris Saint Germain, which saw Los Blancos recover from 0-2 on aggregate to claim a 3-2 win and secure their place in the quarter-finals.

The 34-year-old has also illustrated his importance as a leader within the camp after skippering the side in the absence of Marcelo.

Benzema finished fourth in last year’s award behind Lionel Messi, Lewandowski and Jorginho, but has staked a strong claim for this year’s prize.

He was the only Liga player to be ranked in the top 10 places in 2021, and holds the league’s best hope of glory once again.

Kylian Mbappe

Club: PSG

PSG Country: France

France Odds: 15-2

Kylian Mbappé (PSG Paris) Image credit: Getty Images

One of world football’s hottest young prospects is at the centre of attention once again, with his supposedly imminent move to Real Madrid now seemingly in doubt following reports he could sign a new deal with Paris Saint Germain.

His importance to Mauricio Pochettino’s side cannot be underestimated with 17 goals and 13 assists across 27 appearances in all competitions, but may be hampered by PSG’s continued underachievement in Europe.

Mbappe is on course to collect a fifth Ligue 1 title winners’ medal, but that represents the only prospect of silverware for the 23-year-old this season.

PSG exited the Champions League at the last-16 stage to Real Madrid, lost in the French Super Cup to Lille and were beaten by Nice in the French Coupe de France.

Lionel Messi

Club: PSG

PSG Country: Argentina

Argentina Odds: 12-1

Lionel Messi Image credit: Getty Images

The most successful man in the history of the award will be hoping for an eighth golden ball in the twilight years of his career.

His record for PSG has been respectable, but not at the stratospheric heights that we have come to expect from ‘the flea’.

Whatever happens, Messi will not be winning a fifth Champions League title this season following PSG’s aforementioned Champions League exit to Real Madrid.

His importance to PSG’s attack is clear to see with 11 assists so far in all competitions, but eight goals in 27 appearances is hardly eye-catching when comparing it to the likes of Benzema and Lewandowski in particular.

However, the Argentine's incredible record in the Ballon d’Or means you cannot count him out completely, despite looking unlikely.

