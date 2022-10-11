Karim Benzema and Alexia Putellas have been backed by the public to win this year’s men’s and women’s Ballon d’Or awards.

Both players have had incredible years, leading their respective teams, Real Madrid and Barcelona, to silverware.

Benzema was the top goalscorer in La Liga last season with 27 goals from 32 games and registered a goal or an assist every 89 minutes in the Champions League, including hat-tricks against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

According to a public vote held by L’Equipe , 63.9 per cent of voters have backed the Real Madrid striker to win the Ballon d’Or for the first time in his career.

Putellas favourite to win Ballon d’Or Feminin

On the women’s side, Putellas is the favourite to win the award, although she is not as certain to win the Ballon d’Or Feminin compared to Benzema.

The Barcelona midfielder had 26.4 per cent of the vote, which may be explained due to her absence as Euro 2022 as she missed the tournament with an ACL injury.

She played a key role to inspire Barcelona’s perfect league campaign of 30 wins from 30 games with the team also reaching the Champions League final.

The results of the Ballon d'Or will be based on the results of a season rather than a calendar year for the first time in the history of the award.

Last year’s Ballon d’Or awards went to Lionel Messi and Putellas, whilst Pedri won the Kopa Trophy for the best under-21 player and Gianluigi Donnarumma was given the Yashin Trophy.

