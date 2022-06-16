According to former Premier League footballer Shaun Wright-Phillips, Mason Mount has all the qualities to win the Ballon d’Or one day.

Wright-Phillips - who represented Chelsea for three years between 2005 and 2008 - insisted Mount has a “good chance” to win the award in the near future if his former club get back to winning trophies.

“If Chelsea were to win trophies and Mason Mount is the stand-out player, there is no reason why he couldn’t win the Ballon d’Or one day,” Wright-Phillips said. “Mount is still a young player and is still learning to be consistent.

He's played so well and is carrying Chelsea on his shoulders and helped them get into the Champions League. People need to remember how young he is and that he's still got a lot to learn.

“You look at when he came back to Chelsea from his loan spell, he played well when they were under a transfer ban, the season after that, Frank Lampard got sacked, Thomas Tuchel came in and he still played well. It's normal that he has a dip in form.

“I hope Mason stays a one-club man at Chelsea and as long as they start to win trophies again, there will be no reason why he won't stay for his whole career.”

The 23-year-old scored 10 goals and assisted 11 for the Blues in 32 Premier League games last season - his best return in a single campaign - whilst also retaining the Chelsea Player of the Season award.

The Ballon d’Or seems out of reach for the Chelsea playmaker this year though, with the likes of Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane and Kevin De Bruyne expected to be in the frame for the award.

