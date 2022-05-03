Robert Lewandowski is hoping to move to Barcelona to better his chances of winning the Ballon d’Or, says former team-mate Javi Martinez.

Speaking with Spanish radio sports program El Larguero (via iMiaSanMia), Martinez, who played at Bayern with Lewandowski for seven seasons, revealed that the striker wants to join Barcelona to win the Ballon d’Or.

Ad

“If Bayern don't want to sell you, you're f*****, because there are no release clauses. But I think there's a possibility he goes to Barca. Lewy believes he would have won a Ballon d’Or or two if he played in Spain, that's why he wants to try.

Champions League 'Give him the Ballon d'Or!' - Ozil, Ferdinand back Benzema for award 27/04/2022 AT 08:30

“He has the feeling he deserved the Ballon d’Or. It’s not the same playing in the Spanish League, at Barca or Madrid, as it is in the Bundesliga.”

It has been heavily reported that Lewandowski wants to leave this summer, with the player saying that “the situation is not that easy for me” when asked about his future at the club.

Barcelona have been the prime candidate to land Lewandowski despite there being no deal agreed as of yet , as Bayern will only let him go should they find an adequate replacement.

This replacement will have to match Lewandowski’s numbers. So far this season, he’s scored 49 goals in 44 appearances.

Lewandowski moved to Bayern from Borussia Dortmund in 2014 after failing to win the Champions League with the Black and Yellows. Since his move, he has won eight league titles, one Champions League, and three German cups. He’s been a key part of Bayern’s success in the last decade.

After winning the treble in 2020, he was the favourite to pick up the award by journalists and fans alike. Unfortunately for him, France Football cancelled the award due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year, the Polish striker finished second to Lionel Messi, with Chelsea’s Jorginho finishing in third.

Historically, players from Spanish clubs have dominated the Ballon d’Or award in the last 10 years, with Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo battling it out since 2008.

Transfers Lewandowski on Bayern future: 'The situation is not that easy for me' 24/04/2022 AT 12:21