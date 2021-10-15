Patrice Evra says he is “sick of giving it [the Ballon d’Or] to Messi" and has backed Chelsea pair N’Golo Kante and Jorginho for the award.

The Argentina superstar is favourite to collect a seventh Ballon d'Or at the ceremony on November 29. However, Evra insists that Chelsea duo Kante and Jorginho are more deserving recipients of the award. Kante was the driving force behind Chelsea's second Champions League win while Jorginho would go on to help Italy win Euro 2020 after that club success.

Messi won the player of the tournament as Argentina lifted the Copa America for the first time since 1993, and also led Barcelona to Copa del Rey success. However, Evra believes that Chelsea pair Kante and Jorginho have a stronger candidacy.

"In my opinion this Ballon d'Or is for Kante or Jorginho... I'm sick of giving it to Messi," said the former Manchester United defender.

What did he win last year? Okay, the Copa America. With Barcelona what did he do?

Messi, 34, moved to PSG over the summer and is the outright favourite to win the award, with Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski the second favourite and Jorginho third.

Alexia Putellas, the current holder, is favourite to win the Ballon d'Or Feminin. The Barcelona player was key to her side's Champions League win, scoring a penalty in the final as they beat Chelsea 4-0. Sam Kerr of Chelsea and Barcelona team-mate Jennifer Hermoso, who was top scorer in Spain for the fifth season in six, are second and third favourites.

Who is nominated for the men’s 2021 Ballon d’Or?

Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain)

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Jorginho (Chelsea)

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)

Simon Kjaer (AC Milan)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea)

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)

Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)

Pedri (Barcelona)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid)

Who is nominated for the women’s 2021 Ballon d’Or?

Kadidiatou Diani (PSG)

Fran Kirby (Chelsea)

Jennifer Hermoso (Barcelona)

Christiane Endler (Lyon)

Christine Sinclair (Thorns FC)

Ashley Lawrence (PSG)

Irene Paredes (PSG, Barcelona)

Jessie Fleming (Chelsea)

Lieke Martens (Barcelona)

Sandra Panos (Barcelona)

Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal)

Ellen White (Manchester City)

Pernille Harder (Chelsea)

Sam Mewis (North Carolina Courage)

Wendie Renard (Lyon)

Marie-Antoinette Katoto (PSG)

Stina Blackstenius (Hacken)

Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea)

Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

