Franck Ribery admits he remains aggrieved by the decision to award Cristiano Ronaldo the 2013 Ballon d’Or after a controversial voting process.

Ronaldo, who was playing for Real Madrid at the time won his second Ballon d’Or, whilst Ribery finished third behind Lionel Messi.

In the 12 months prior to the Ballon d’Or vote, Ribery played a pivotal role in Bayern Munich’s historic treble, winning the Bundesliga, Champions League and DFB-Pokal.

When voting was originally closed, the Frenchman was favourite to win the prestigious award by the bookmakers.

“It was unfair," Ribery told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "It was an incredible season for me, and I should have won it.

"They extended the time for votes, and something strange happened. I felt that it was a political choice."

Franck Ribery vs Cristiano Ronaldo in 2013

Ribery’s 2013 was more successful than Ronaldo’s as he won the treble, along with the Super Cup later that year.

Comparatively, Ronaldo failed to win any silverware for Real Madrid. However, his strong start to the 2013-14 season was enough to convince voters to choose him rather than Ribery.

What is Franck Ribery doing now?

Despite being 39 years old, Ribery is still playing competitive football in Serie A for Salernitana who he joined in September 2021.

The club returned to top flight Italian football for the first time in since 1999 last year and survived relegation with an incredible escape.

Salernitana collected just 31 points which is the lowest points tally for a Serie A side that have avoided going down, having secured 18 points in their last 15 matches.

“I’ve found great affection here. Everyone lives for football,” Ribery said.

“When we don’t win, I see the sadness in the fans’ eyes and this makes me so sad. I’ve never accepted defeats. Last season, I understood that it was hard to gain survival, but I gave everything to make it.

“It’s not like winning a trophy, but that feat will forever remain in my heart.”

The 2022-23 Serie A season will begin on August 13 with AC Milan as defending champions.

