Kingsley Coman admits he wants to win the Ballon d’Or one day as he continues to strive “to be the best” at Bayern Munich.

Coman joined Bayern in 2015 from Juventus and has been a stalwart of the team’s attack ever since.

He scored the winning goal of the 2020 Champions League, heading in against former club Paris Saint-Germain to give Bayern their sixth title in the competition.

The 26-year-old has also been part of a side that won their domestic league since turning professional in 2013 and he wants to elevate himself among football’s best players.

When asked by the Daily Mail what he wants, Coman ruled out the award for the most assists and said: “I would say it's more like the Ballon d'Or because this is the best of the best.

“The rest is good but when I set up goals I want them to be big, to also dream a little bit about it. Even if I can't call it a dream, it's like you need to aim really high to achieve.

“If you finish third or fifth, you're already a big, big player. My goal is to be a big, big player but I prefer to target to be the best and then we'll see what happens.”

Coman admits he considered a move to the Premier League before he signed a new contract at the start of this year to stay in Bavaria until 2027.

The forward didn’t name any specific clubs that he thought about, but hinted a top club in Spain or England was on his mind last year.

“They are definitely two leagues that I would like to play in one day,” said Coman. “Before we reached an agreement, I really thought about it.

“I wanted to try something new but, in the end, I talked with the club and we found an agreement. I didn't talk about anything but football and where we want to go together. For me this was the best [option].

“Even if I want to go somewhere else, if I really like who I am, if they really respect me, they really value me then I am like, I am still young.

“It was between England and Spain because I wanted to try something that I haven't done. So, France and Italy weren't really an option.

“I really wanted to try something new, a different country, different people, a new league. Of course, the Premier League because it is the best league in the world and Spain because the weather is amazing."

