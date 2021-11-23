Eurosport takes a look at the top 10 contenders for the 2021 women's Ballon d'Or award.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain)

2021 achievements: 31 goals, five assists, Division 1 Feminine.

So far this season, PSG’s Katoto has 31 goals to her name, and had been the leading scorer in the French women’s top division for two of the last three campaigns.

Last season she grabbed 21 as PSG made their way to win the league in France for the first time, and she was clearly instrumental in helping the capital club knock Lyon off their perch, however briefly.

Jessie Fleming (Chelsea)

2021 achievements: Eight goals, five assists, Women’s Super League, Continental Cup and Olympic gold.

Fleming was at the heart of Canada’s surprise Olympic soccer victory, and it is perhaps her exploits in Japan which got her the nod - she had, after all, started just five times for Chelsea until and including October this year.

Jessie Fleming Image credit: Getty Images

Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea)

2021 achievements: Four goals, Women’s Super League, Continental Cup and Olympic silver medal.

Another Chelsea player makes an appearance, with the London club on the rise in the women’s game, hoping to rival their men’s equivalent in terms of success.

Their captain Eriksson helped Chelsea win the WSL and the Continental Cup, and also secured a silver medal with Sweden in Japan this summer.

Kadidiatou Diani (PSG)

2021 achievements: 12 goals, four assists, Division 1 Feminine.

Diani was part of the PSG side that secured their first league success last season, with 12 goals this season helping the French side to victory. That earned her recognition as the best player in the league and may translate to votes on the wider stage too.

Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal)

2021 achievements: 35 goals, 11 assists.

The Dutch striker has struck an astonishing 35 goals so far this year, chipping in with 11 assists. Playing for Arsenal and the Netherlands, she may find team awards tough to come by but she could stand a chance of bringing home an individual accolade.

Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal celebrates with Katie McCabe, September 09, 2021 Image credit: Getty Images

Lieke Martens (Barcelona)

2021 achievements: 26 goals, 19 assists, Primera Iberdrola, Copa de la Reina, Women’s Champions League.

A return to form for Martens this year has been doubly satisfying for another Dutch international. Her 19/20 was marred by injuries, but with Barcelona last year she was able to take the Spanish league title, the Copa de la Reina, and also the Women’s Champions League.

Fran Kirby (Chelsea)

2021 achievements: 29 goals, 24 assists, Women’s Super League, Continental Cup.

The best player in England last year, and that could be enough to get her over the line in the Ballon d’Or soon. She was perhaps the most rounded contributor of any player nominated, with 29 goals almost matched by another 24 assists. A Women’s Super League and Continental Cup double is testament to how she powered her side to success.

Jennifer Hermoso (Barcelona)

2021 achievements: 42 goals, 10 assists, Primera Iberdrola, Copa de la Reina, Women’s Champions League.

Hermoso is an exceptional goalscorer. It would be lazy to compare her return to that of her former Barca peer Lionel Messi, but there are 10 of these to get through, so let’s do so. 42 goals so far this year, another 10 assists, a treble with Barcelona, and the top goalscorer in Spain for the third consecutive season. At 31 years old her achievements could continue for many years yet.

Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona) Image credit: Getty Images

Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

2021 achievements: 40 goals, 17 assists, Women’s Super League, Continental Cup.

While Hermoso picked up the top scorer nod in Spain, Kerr’s 40 goals helped her to the same achievement in England. She also captained Australia to fourth place in the Olympics, scoring six goals in as many games.

Fran Kirby of Chelsea celebrates with Sam Kerr, Chelsea women v Reading women, FA Women’s Super League, Kingsmeadow on May 09, 2021 Image credit: Getty Images

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

2021 achievements: 37 goals, 27 assists, Primera Iberdrola, Copa de la Reina, Women’s Champions League.

Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas has 37 goals and 27 assists, a treble, and perhaps the best part of a decade yet to come in her career.

Alexia Putellas Image credit: Getty Images

The sometime captain of the Catalans scored a penalty in the Champions League final, put in the very best performance at the Copa de la Reina, and is both a vital and reliable player fro her club. That consistency makes her the award favourite.

