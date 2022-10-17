Gavi has won the Kopa Trophy which is awarded to the best performing player under the age of 21.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, Bayern Munich's Matthijs de Ligt and Pedri are previous winners of the prestigious award, but it is the latter's Barcelona team-mate who has scooped up the reward this year.

Ad

After picking up the prize off his team-mate Pedri, the Spain international said: "It's an honour to receive this prize and to all the people who have been there in the good and bad times. Thanks to all of those who have played a part in helping me to this award.

Transfers Man Utd to make transfer decision between De Jong and Bellingham – Paper Round 10/10/2022 AT 22:21

"I try to give the best of myself at all times. I try to carry myself in the best way."

Pedri said: "For me I'm very proud to see Gavi pick up the prize. I hope we get to keep playing together for many years more as well."

When the pair were asked which one of them is Xavi and who is Andres Iniesta, Gavi said: "I'm not too fixated on Xavi and Iniesta, I'm focussed on what I can do."

Gavi was a mainstay for Barcelona in the 2021-22 season, making a total of 48 appearances across all competitions. His impressive performance saw him be a part of the 10-man shortlist announced in August

The midfielder only turned 18 in August, but has already earned 12 caps for Spain and is tipped to have a hugely successful career.

Spain's youngest ever goalscorer has fought off competition from the likes of Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham and Karim Adeyemi, Paris Saint-Germain's Nuno Mendes and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka.

KOPA TROPHY RANKINGS

10. Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

9. Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund)

8. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

=6: Ryan Gravenberch (Bayern Munich)

=6: Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig)

5. Nuno Mendes (PSG)

4. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

3. Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

2. Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid)

1. Gavi (Barcelona)

Transfers Real Madrid ready to sign €100m Dortmund star Bellingham - Paper Round 07/10/2022 AT 07:38