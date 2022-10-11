The Ballon d'Or, the Ballon d'Or Féminin, the Kopa Trophy and the Yashin Trophy will be awarded on October 17 in Paris in a lavish ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet. The ceremony starts at 19:30 UK time.
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have won 12 of the last 13 Ballon d’Ors - with Real Madrid’s Luka Modric winning as the sole outlier in 2018 - but Messi was not even nominated for the 2022 award. Karim Benzema is the hot favourite to win the men's award while Alexia Putellas of Barcelona - despite missing out on Euro 2022 due to injury - is expected to win the women's award.
Awards for the best goalkeeper - the Yashin Trophy - and the best young player in the world - the Kope Trophy - will also be awarded at the Ballon d'Or ceremony.
When is the Ballon d’Or winner announced?
How to watch the Ballon d'Or ceremony
The Ballon d’Or will be available to watch on L'Equipe's YouTube channel and its official website.
|Start time
|How to watch
|UK - 19:30
|L'Equipe's YouTube channel / L'Equipe official website
|Europe - 20:30
|L'Equipe's YouTube channel / L'Equipe official website
The Ballon d'Or ceremony is not currently available on TV.
How to follow on Eurosport
Eurosport will be running a Ballon d’Or live blog from 08:00 to midnight on October 17 2022 covering all the build-up, and every major update as the Ballon d'Or, the Ballon d'Or Féminin, the Kopa trophy and the Yashin trophy are awarded.
Who has been nominated for the Ballon d'Or, the Ballon d'Or Féminin, the Kopa trophy and the Yashin trophy?
The nominees for the Ballon d'Or are as follows:
|Name
|Club
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|Karim Benzema
|Real Madrid
|Joao Cancelo
|Manchester City
|Casemiro
|Real Madrid
|Thibaut Courtois
|Real Madrid
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Manchester United
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Manchester City
|Luis Diaz
|Porto / Liverpool
|Fabinho
|Liverpool
|Phil Foden
|Manchester City
|Erling Haaland
|Borussia Dortmund (moved to Manchester City)
|Sebastien Haller
|Ajax (moved to Borussia Dortmund)
|Harry Kane
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Joshua Kimmich
|Bayern Munich
|Rafael Leao
|AC Milan
|Robert Lewandowski
|Bayern Munich (moved to Barcelona)
|Riyad Mahrez
|Manchester City
|Mike Maignan
|AC Milan
|Sadio Mane
|Liverpool (moved to Bayern Munich)
|Kylian Mbappe
|PSG
|Luka Modric
|Real Madrid
|Christopher Nkunku
|RB Leipzig
|Darwin Nunez
|Benfica (moved to Liverpool)
|Antonio Rudiger
|Chelsea (moved to Real Madrid)
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|Bernardo Silva
|Manchester City
|Son Heung-min
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|Vinicius Junior
|Real Madrid
|Dusan Vlahovic
|Fiorentina / Juventus
The nominees for the Ballon d'Or Féminin are:
|Name
|Club
|Selma Bacha
|Lyon
|Aitana Bonmati
|Barcelona
|Millie Bright
|Chelsea
|Lucy Bronze
|Manchester City (moved to Barcelona)
|Kadidiatou Diani
|PSG
|Christiane Endler
|Lyon
|Ada Hegerberg
|Lyon
|Marie-Antoinette Katoto
|PSG
|Sam Kerr
|Chelsea
|Catarina Macario
|Lyon
|Beth Mead
|Arsenal
|Vivianne Miedema
|Arsenal
|Alex Morgan
|Orlando Pride (moved to San Diego Wave)
|Lena Oberdorf
|VfL Wolfsburg
|Asisat Oshoala
|Barcelona
|Alexandra Popp
|VfL Wolfsburg
|Alexia Putellas
|Barcelona
|Wendie Renard
|Lyon
|Trinity Rodman
|Washington Spirit
|Fridolina Rolfo
|Barcelona
The nominees for the Kopa Trophy are:
|Name
|Club
|Karim Adeyemi
|Borussia Dortmund
|Jude Bellingham
|Borussia Dortmund
|Eduardo Camavinga
|Real Madrid
|Gavi
|Barcelona
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Ajax
|Josko Gvardiol
|RB Leipzig
|Nuno Mendes
|PSG
|Jamal Musiala
|Bayern Munich
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|Florian Wirtz
|Bayer Leverkusen
The nominees for the Yashin Trophy are:
|Name
|Club
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|Yassine Bounou
|Sevilla
|Thibaut Courtois
|Real Madrid
|Ederson Moraes
|Manchester City
|Hugo Lloris
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Mike Maignan
|AC Milan
|Edouard Mendy
|Chelsea
|Manuel Neuer
|Bayern Munich
|Jan Oblak
|Atletico Madrid
|Kevin Trapp
|Eintracht Frankfurt
How does the Ballon D’or voting process work?
France Football, a highly respected football publication, created the shortlist of 30 contenders for this year’s Ballon d’Or with 20 names for the women’s award.
After that, 100 journalists from FIFA's top 100 nations will select their top five from the 30-man shortlist. The same process takes place with the women but with 50 journalists from different nations.
The players on each jury member’s list are awarded points, as follows:
|Position
|Number of points
|First
|Six points
|Second
|Four points
|Third
|Three points
|Fourth
|Two points
|Fifth
|One point
If two or more players are tied on points, the number of first-place votes they received is used as a tie-breaker.
The three main criteria when the jury member is making their decisions are: Individual and collective performance from the previous season, a player’s class and their career.
Whoever gets the most points wins the award.
