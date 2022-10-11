The Ballon d'Or, the Ballon d'Or Féminin, the Kopa Trophy and the Yashin Trophy will be awarded on October 17 in Paris in a lavish ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet. The ceremony starts at 19:30 UK time.
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have won 12 of the last 13 Ballon d’Ors - with Real Madrid’s Luka Modric winning as the sole outlier in 2018 - but Messi was not even nominated for the 2022 award. Karim Benzema is the hot favourite to win the men's award while Alexia Putellas of Barcelona - despite missing out on Euro 2022 due to injury - is expected to win the women's award.
Awards for the best goalkeeper - the Yashin Trophy - and the best young player in the world - the Kope Trophy - will also be awarded at the Ballon d'Or ceremony.
When is the Ballon d’Or winner announced?

On the night of October 17, we will find out the winners of the 2022 Ballon d’Or in Paris.

How to watch the Ballon d'Or ceremony

The Ballon d’Or will be available to watch on L'Equipe's YouTube channel and its official website.
Start timeHow to watch
UK - 19:30L'Equipe's YouTube channel / L'Equipe official website
Europe - 20:30L'Equipe's YouTube channel / L'Equipe official website
The Ballon d'Or ceremony is not currently available on TV.

Who has been nominated for the Ballon d'Or, the Ballon d'Or Féminin, the Kopa trophy and the Yashin trophy?
The nominees for the Ballon d'Or are as follows:
Name Club
Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool
Karim Benzema Real Madrid
Joao Cancelo Manchester City
Casemiro Real Madrid
Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United
Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City
Luis Diaz Porto / Liverpool
Fabinho Liverpool
Phil Foden Manchester City
Erling Haaland Borussia Dortmund (moved to Manchester City)
Sebastien Haller Ajax (moved to Borussia Dortmund)
Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur
Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich
Rafael Leao AC Milan
Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich (moved to Barcelona)
Riyad Mahrez Manchester City
Mike Maignan AC Milan
Sadio Mane Liverpool (moved to Bayern Munich)
Kylian Mbappe PSG
Luka Modric Real Madrid
Christopher Nkunku RB Leipzig
Darwin Nunez Benfica (moved to Liverpool)
Antonio Rudiger Chelsea (moved to Real Madrid)
Mohamed Salah Liverpool
Bernardo Silva Manchester City
Son Heung-min Tottenham Hotspur
Virgil van Dijk Liverpool
Vinicius Junior Real Madrid
Dusan Vlahovic Fiorentina / Juventus
The nominees for the Ballon d'Or Féminin are:
Name Club
Selma Bacha Lyon
Aitana Bonmati Barcelona
Millie Bright Chelsea
Lucy Bronze Manchester City (moved to Barcelona)
Kadidiatou Diani PSG
Christiane Endler Lyon
Ada Hegerberg Lyon
Marie-Antoinette Katoto PSG
Sam Kerr Chelsea
Catarina Macario Lyon
Beth Mead Arsenal
Vivianne Miedema Arsenal
Alex Morgan Orlando Pride (moved to San Diego Wave)
Lena Oberdorf VfL Wolfsburg
Asisat Oshoala Barcelona
Alexandra Popp VfL Wolfsburg
Alexia Putellas Barcelona
Wendie Renard Lyon
Trinity Rodman Washington Spirit
Fridolina Rolfo Barcelona
The nominees for the Kopa Trophy are:
Name Club
Karim Adeyemi Borussia Dortmund
Jude Bellingham Borussia Dortmund
Eduardo Camavinga Real Madrid
Gavi Barcelona
Ryan GravenberchAjax
Josko Gvardiol RB Leipzig
Nuno Mendes PSG
Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich
Bukayo Saka Arsenal
Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen
The nominees for the Yashin Trophy are:
Name Club
Alisson Becker Liverpool
Yassine Bounou Sevilla
Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid
Ederson MoraesManchester City
Hugo Lloris Tottenham Hotspur
Mike Maignan AC Milan
Edouard Mendy Chelsea
Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich
Jan Oblak Atletico Madrid
Kevin Trapp Eintracht Frankfurt

How does the Ballon D’or voting process work?

France Football, a highly respected football publication, created the shortlist of 30 contenders for this year’s Ballon d’Or with 20 names for the women’s award.
After that, 100 journalists from FIFA's top 100 nations will select their top five from the 30-man shortlist. The same process takes place with the women but with 50 journalists from different nations.
The players on each jury member’s list are awarded points, as follows:
Position Number of points
FirstSix points
SecondFour points
ThirdThree points
FourthTwo points
FifthOne point
If two or more players are tied on points, the number of first-place votes they received is used as a tie-breaker.
The three main criteria when the jury member is making their decisions are: Individual and collective performance from the previous season, a player’s class and their career.
Whoever gets the most points wins the award.
